Kuwait Strongly Condemns Israeli Minister’s Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2024 | 11:01 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2024) The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday strongly denounced the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by an extremist minister from the Israeli occupation government.
In a press release carried by the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA) today, the ministry echoed Kuwait's condemnation of such frequent practices that provoke the sentiments of Muslims around the world, break international legitimacy resolutions, and reflect continued Israeli occupation bids to alter the existing historic and legal status of Jerusalem and its holy sites.
The ministry called on the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), to take on its due responsibilities to prevent and end the recurrence of such aggressions and to provide protection to the Palestinian people.
Recent Stories
UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on President of Indigenous Women and Pe ..
UAE strongly condemns Israeli Occupation Forces' burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital ..
‘Amina Hospital - Ajman Half Marathon’ race to begin December 29
Qatar strongly condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital
King of Jordan reaffirms support for Syria in building free, independent, sovere ..
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival open nominations for SEFFY Awards 2025
Israel sets Kamal Adwan Hospital ablaze in Gaza
37 Palestinians martyred in three Israeli massacres in Gaza
Russian security forces neutralise four ISIS terrorists in Moscow
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches inaugural flights to Yekaterinburg in Russia
Kuwait strongly condemns Israeli minister’s storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Abu Dhabi Mobility introduces new category of commercial motorcycle licence plat ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on President of Indigenous Women and Peoples Association of ..20 seconds ago
-
UAE strongly condemns Israeli Occupation Forces' burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza33 seconds ago
-
‘Amina Hospital - Ajman Half Marathon’ race to begin December 2940 seconds ago
-
Qatar strongly condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital49 seconds ago
-
King of Jordan reaffirms support for Syria in building free, independent, sovereign state55 seconds ago
-
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival open nominations for SEFFY Awards 20251 minute ago
-
Israel sets Kamal Adwan Hospital ablaze in Gaza1 minute ago
-
37 Palestinians martyred in three Israeli massacres in Gaza2 minutes ago
-
Russian security forces neutralise four ISIS terrorists in Moscow3 minutes ago
-
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches inaugural flights to Yekaterinburg in Russia3 minutes ago
-
Kuwait strongly condemns Israeli minister’s storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque3 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Mobility introduces new category of commercial motorcycle licence plates3 minutes ago