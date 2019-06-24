Kuwait strongly condemns terrorist attack on Saudi Abha Airport

Kuwait has strongly condemned attack on Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia on Sunday, which led to the martyrdom of one person and injury of seven others

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, a source at the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said that such "terrorist" act targeting a civilian airport is a flagrant violation of international laws and a dangerous escalation that threatens security and stability in the region as well as undermining all chances for peace.

The ministry also stressed Kuwait's stand alongside Saudi Arabia and its full support in taken all measures necessary to ensure security and stability of the kingdom.

It also expressed sincere condolences to the family of the victim, and wished a speedy recovery to all injured in the attack.