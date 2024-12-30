Open Menu

Kuwait Submits Bid To Host 2031 AFC Asian Cup

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2024 | 11:15 PM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) The Kuwait Football Association officially announced today that it has submitted a bid to host the 2031 AFC Asian Cup, following the conclusion of the ongoing Arabian Gulf Cup, which is currently being held in Kuwait until January 4th.

Sheikh Ahmed Al-Yousef, President of the Kuwait Football Association, confirmed today that several arrangements are underway to have Fahaheel Club Stadium ready by February 2025, in addition to preparing a number of other stadiums.

