Kuwait Supports Saudi Statement On US Report Regarding Khashoggi Case

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 04:00 PM

Kuwait supports Saudi statement on US report regarding Khashoggi case

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2021) The Foreign Ministry of the State of Kuwait, Saturday, expressed support towards the Saudi Foreign Ministry's statement regarding the US Congress report on the case of Khashoggi's murder.

In a statement, carried out by KUNA, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry stressed the important role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman both regionally and internationally in support of moderation and the denouncing of violence and extremism.

The ministry affirmed that it refused categorically all ill attempts against Saudi sovereignty, saying that the Kingdom always played a role in security and stability both in the region and worldwide.

More Stories From Middle East

