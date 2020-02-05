Kuwait to highlight sustainability at Expo 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2020) Kuwait Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will be a major icon that attracts the attention of visitors from all over the world, said Kuwaiti Under-secretary of the Ministry of Information Muneera Al-Huwaidi Tuesday.

In a press conference, Al-Huwaidi, who is the Commissioner-General of Kuwait at Expo 2020, underlined the details of the Kuwaiti pavilion, in the presence of a number of Kuwaiti officials and Emirati media, noting that since receiving the invitation to participate in the Dubai Expo, Kuwait began working at all levels to ensure a successful participation in this global event.

She emphasised that the government's keenness to participate in this international forum stems from the quest to introduce the world to Kuwait and the strategic projects and ambitious initiatives it adopts to achieve development goals according to the vision of New Kuwait 2035.

She pointed to Expo 2020, which is an important platform through which Kuwait can strengthen partnerships and relations and exchange experiences in various fields with other countries in addition to highlighting its progress in various fields at the international level, especially the humanitarian role.

Al-Huwaidi affirmed that Kuwait chose to have its pavilion in the (Sustainability Axis) under the title (New Kuwait, New Investment Opportunities for Sustainability) stems from the vision of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to rely on renewable energy and in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Program.

The total area of the Kuwait Pavilion is estimated at 4,550 square meters and is one of the largest pavilions participating in the Expo and with a sophisticated exterior design inspired by the Kuwaiti local environment expressed by sand dunes and the symbol of sustainability, she added as quoted by state news agency KUNA.

She noted that the pavilion will not be overlooked in highlighting the vast Kuwaiti skills and creativity in various fields where there are nine places outside the pavilion (booths) to provide an opportunity for talented Kuwaitis to show what they have in front of millions of visitors who will arrive at Expo 2020 over a period of six months from October 2010 to April 2021.

Al-Huwaidi said that the fraternal ties and the distinguished and long-standing historical relationship between Kuwait and the UAE "is the biggest motivation towards an active and distinguished Kuwaiti participation in the event, especially as it will coincide with the UAE celebrations of the golden jubilee of its National Day."

For his part, the Consul General of Kuwait in Dubai Thiyab Al-Rashidi, told KUNA that the Kuwaiti participation was coordinated for more than four years through continuous meetings with the UAE side to ensure effective and successful Kuwaiti participation at all levels.

He stressed that Kuwait is one of the first countries that have expressed their desire to participate in Expo 2020, adding that Kuwaiti ministries have exerted concerted efforts since the first day to make Kuwaiti participation successful, especially the fruitful cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Information.

During the conference, the Kuwaiti officials gave an explanation to the Emirati media about the idea of the Kuwait Pavilion in Expo 2020 and what topics will be presented in the pavilion.

UAE selected the theme "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future",with sub-themes being Sustainability, Mobility and Opportunity.