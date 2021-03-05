Kuwait to impose partial curfew as COVID-19 cases rise

(@FahadShabbir)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2021) Kuwait will impose a 5 p.m to 5 a.m. curfew and close parks from Sunday, March 7, until April 8 in an attempt to contain the coronavirus, according to a government spokesman.

Taken after an upward trend in the daily COVID-19 cases, the decision was adopted at a cabinet meeting today.

Kuwait said today that 1,716 people were tested positive for coronavirus with eight related deaths reported on Thursday taking the total cases up to 196,497 as deaths rose to 1,105 respectively, according to the health ministry.

The number of people hospitalised with the virus currently stands at 12, 071, with 167 of them in intensive care units, according to the Kuwait news Agency.