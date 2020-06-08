Kuwait to reopen mosques in some areas after three-month closure

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2020) Kuwait's Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has given the green light to reopen mosques in some areas, as of Wednesday.

The move follows a three-month of closure due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, reported the Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, Dr. Fahad Al-Afasi, as saying that mosques in "model residential" and "sparsely-populated" areas, will receive worshipers for the five daily prayers beginning at noon prayers as of Wednesday, 10th June.

He went on to note that Friday noon prayer and sermon will only take place at the Grand Mosque in Kuwait City and will be broadcast via the official channel, Kuwait tv.

Only the mosque's preacher and staff will be allowed to attend this prayer, the minister explained.

Al-Afasi noted that the ministry had completed all preparations for reopening mosques and will abide by all preventive and precautionary measures outlined by the state's health authorities to prevent the spread of the virus.