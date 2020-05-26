Kuwait to restore normal life after May 30

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2020) Kuwait government will not extend full curfew due to end Saturday, May 30, and will turn to partial curfew to pave way for restoration of normal life, Deputy Premier and Interior Ministry Anas Al-Saleh said on Monday, according to the Kuwait News Agency.

Al-Saleh, also Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, was speaking at an online news conference following a cabinet meeting to discuss how to restore normal life next week.

He said the government would be announcing more details about the gradual restoration of normal life on Thursday.