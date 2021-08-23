UrduPoint.com

Kuwait, US Discuss Issues Of Common Interest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 01:15 PM

Kuwait, US discuss issues of common interest

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2021) Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah has received a phone call from the US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.

During the call, both sides discussed issues of joint interest, a host of topics regarding the regional and international arenas, Kuwait news Agency (KUNA) quoted a statement released by the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defence as saying on Monday.

Sheikh Hamad, during the call, invited his US counterpart to visit Kuwait, underscoring depth of the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and their mutual keenness on boosting these bonds.

