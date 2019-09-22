Kuwait, US discussing defence cooperation

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2019) Kuwait's Chief-of-Staff of the Armed Forces Lt Gen Mohammad AlKhodhor discussed with the US Under-Secretary of the Army-designate Ryan McCarthy means of mutual cooperation.

Talks between the two touched upon issues of mutual significance, specifically in relation to military aspects, according to a Kuwait Ministry of Defence statement carried by the Kuwait news Agency on Saturday.

Lt Gen Al-Khodhor praised both countries' depth of bilateral relations and the two sides' keenness to further these ties,