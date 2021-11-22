Kuwait welcomes signed agreement between parties involved in Sudan

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2021) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Kuwait's welcome Sunday to agreement reached between parties involved in the transitional phase in the Republic of Sudan.

In a foreign ministry statement, the ministry also welcomed the agreement on all tasks of the next phase, which includes restoring transitional institutions, holding elections on time, and forming a government of competencies to move forward and ensure the objectives of the transitional process in a manner that preserves the security and stability of Sudan.

The statement affirmed the State of Kuwait's continued support for everything that would maintain security and stability and achieve the interests of the people of Sudan.