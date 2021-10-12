(@FahadShabbir)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) The Kuwaiti Cabinet today welcomed the UAE's declaration of its goals of achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

During its weekly meeting on Monday, the Cabinet affirmed that the UAE 's goals contribute positively to the climate change issue, in line with the Paris climate accord.

''The declaration will consolidate the UAE's position as a global business hub and achieve sustainable development,'' a Cabinet statement said.

The statement noted that the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative was launched in the wake of the UAE's offer to host the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Abu Dhabi in 2023.

The initiative seeks to underpin the nation’s dynamic economic growth alongside positive environmental impact.