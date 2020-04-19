Kuwait witnesses 1 death and 164 COVID-19 infections in last 24 hours

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2020) Kuwait announced on Sunday one death caused by the new coronavirus, COVID-19, and 164 new infections during the past 24 hours, according to Kuwait news Agency, KUNA.

A 60-year old resident, who had received medical care for 10 days and suffered from other ailments, passed away, KUNA reported on Sunday.

Overall number of recoveries in the country reached 305, after Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah declared earlier on Sunday that 25 patients were cured.