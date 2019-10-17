(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2019) A six-month-long exhibition organised by Sharjah Museums Authority, SMA, with a focus on Kuwait and the region’s rich history, opened its doors allowing visitors to step back in time to the Bronze Age (3000 BC).

Inaugurated on Wednesday by Manal Ataya, Director-General of SMA, and Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, SCTDA, "The Splendid Archaeology of Kuwait" exhibition is hosted in collaboration with the Kuwaiti National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters, KNCCAL.

The exhibition, held at Sharjah Archaeology Museum, features an exquisitely curated collection excavated from different sites in Kuwait showing the evolution of its history and society.

Various displays ranging in date from the Stone Age, Bronze Age, Iron Age, as well as the Hellenistic period (323-31 BC). They include archaeological evidence of pottery, hunting tools, weapons, fishing equipment, figurines, and decorated vessels.

Other objects on display include those from the Dilmun Kingdom, found in Kuwait’s Failaka Island, and consist of ceramics, soft-stone dishes, awls, drills, and blades made from bone and stone that were used by people in the 3rd millennium BC to shape shells and jewellery and pierce holes into them.

Rare collections of coins from the Eastern part of the Arabian Peninsula, Aramaic transcripts, photos, temples, settlements and burial sites, among others, are also on display.

Commenting on the exhibition being SMA’s first collaboration with KNCCAL, Ataya said, "Its an honour for SMA to have organised this exhibition which testifies to the unbelievably rich archaeological history of the Gulf region and its major strategic trade activity centre which brought together cultural and scientific heritage from all over the world."

"It's very important for us in Sharjah to highlight the history of the Arabian Peninsula and its connection to the outside world and how interacting with Western and Eastern civilisations mainly through trade routes, enhanced the exchange of cultures," she said.

Al Midfa, in turn, said that the exhibition is an important event that shines a spotlight on the commonalities between the countries of the region through the displayed artifacts. "It is of great significance that new generations are introduced to the history we share with neighbouring countries."

Dr. Tahani Al-Adwani, KNCCAL’S Assistant Secretary-General, emphasised the keenness of the Kuwaiti leadership to enhance cultural and archaeological cooperation with neighbouring countries.

Events accompanying the exhibition next week will include a lecture by Dr. Sultan Al-Duwaish, Director of the Department of Antiquities and Museums in Kuwait.

Other educational activities held alongside the exhibition, include workshops on illuminated glass bottles, marbling techniques in pottery and decoration and boat models making.