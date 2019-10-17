UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait's Archaeological History Showcased In Sharjah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 07:30 PM

Kuwait's archaeological history showcased in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2019) A six-month-long exhibition organised by Sharjah Museums Authority, SMA, with a focus on Kuwait and the region’s rich history, opened its doors allowing visitors to step back in time to the Bronze Age (3000 BC).

Inaugurated on Wednesday by Manal Ataya, Director-General of SMA, and Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, SCTDA, "The Splendid Archaeology of Kuwait" exhibition is hosted in collaboration with the Kuwaiti National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters, KNCCAL.

The exhibition, held at Sharjah Archaeology Museum, features an exquisitely curated collection excavated from different sites in Kuwait showing the evolution of its history and society.

Various displays ranging in date from the Stone Age, Bronze Age, Iron Age, as well as the Hellenistic period (323-31 BC). They include archaeological evidence of pottery, hunting tools, weapons, fishing equipment, figurines, and decorated vessels.

Other objects on display include those from the Dilmun Kingdom, found in Kuwait’s Failaka Island, and consist of ceramics, soft-stone dishes, awls, drills, and blades made from bone and stone that were used by people in the 3rd millennium BC to shape shells and jewellery and pierce holes into them.

Rare collections of coins from the Eastern part of the Arabian Peninsula, Aramaic transcripts, photos, temples, settlements and burial sites, among others, are also on display.

Commenting on the exhibition being SMA’s first collaboration with KNCCAL, Ataya said, "Its an honour for SMA to have organised this exhibition which testifies to the unbelievably rich archaeological history of the Gulf region and its major strategic trade activity centre which brought together cultural and scientific heritage from all over the world."

"It's very important for us in Sharjah to highlight the history of the Arabian Peninsula and its connection to the outside world and how interacting with Western and Eastern civilisations mainly through trade routes, enhanced the exchange of cultures," she said.

Al Midfa, in turn, said that the exhibition is an important event that shines a spotlight on the commonalities between the countries of the region through the displayed artifacts. "It is of great significance that new generations are introduced to the history we share with neighbouring countries."

Dr. Tahani Al-Adwani, KNCCAL’S Assistant Secretary-General, emphasised the keenness of the Kuwaiti leadership to enhance cultural and archaeological cooperation with neighbouring countries.

Events accompanying the exhibition next week will include a lecture by Dr. Sultan Al-Duwaish, Director of the Department of Antiquities and Museums in Kuwait.

Other educational activities held alongside the exhibition, include workshops on illuminated glass bottles, marbling techniques in pottery and decoration and boat models making.

Related Topics

World Exchange Kuwait Sharjah Bronze Commerce Event All From Share

Recent Stories

Russian official appreciates UAE’s support for C ..

36 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi presents UAE’s efforts to empowe ..

51 minutes ago

Pakistan participates in conference on BRI, Euro-A ..

8 minutes ago

First Neanderthal activity found on Greek island: ..

8 minutes ago

N. Ireland's DUP says cannot back draft Brexit dea ..

8 minutes ago

China Protests US' New Requirements for Chinese Di ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.