UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait's Coronavirus Curve Tilts Downward, New Cases 562

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 04:15 PM

Kuwait's coronavirus curve tilts downward, new cases 562

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2020) Kuwait on Thursday announced 562 new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections in the last 24 hours.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted the Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad as saying that the latest count of infections with the contagious disease showed downward tilting of the coronavirus cases' curve that has recently exceeded the 1,000 cases' threshold.

Earlier in the day, the Kuwaiti Health Ministry confirmed the recovery of 1,473 additional novel coronavirus patients, bringing the total number of recoveries to 17,223 so far.

Related Topics

Kuwait Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Federal govt decides to shut down all big markets ..

3 minutes ago

Zahid Ahmad says marriage saved him from going ast ..

16 minutes ago

Hong Kong Legislature Adopts Controversial Nationa ..

5 minutes ago

WHO Hopes to Continue Work With US, Lack of Funds ..

5 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University declares June 5 last ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honors 146 employees for their innov ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.