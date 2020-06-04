(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2020) Kuwait on Thursday announced 562 new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections in the last 24 hours.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted the Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad as saying that the latest count of infections with the contagious disease showed downward tilting of the coronavirus cases' curve that has recently exceeded the 1,000 cases' threshold.

Earlier in the day, the Kuwaiti Health Ministry confirmed the recovery of 1,473 additional novel coronavirus patients, bringing the total number of recoveries to 17,223 so far.