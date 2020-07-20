UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait's COVID-19 Cases Reaches 59,763

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 06:15 PM

Kuwait's COVID-19 cases reaches 59,763

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) Kuwait on Monday announced 559 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases, bringing the total infections to 59,763.

Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad was quoted by Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, as saying that no additional fatalities were also reported in the last 24 hours and the death toll remained at 408.

The health authorities conducted 3,355 swab tests in the past 24 hours, raising the whole count to 462,704, Dr. Al-Sanad added.

Earlier today, the Health Ministry announced recovery of 652 people from the coronavirus, bringing the tally to 50,339.

Related Topics

Kuwait From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways, Boeing extend partnership on susta ..

6 minutes ago

Launch of Hope Probe a new era in UAE’s history: ..

6 minutes ago

Ahsan Iqbal says incumbent govt is threat to Pakis ..

7 minutes ago

Lebanese Court Orders Central Bank Governor's Asse ..

19 seconds ago

Emirates resumes flights to Stockholm from 1 Augus ..

21 minutes ago

PML-N, PPP agree to hold All Parties Conference af ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.