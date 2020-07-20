KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) Kuwait on Monday announced 559 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases, bringing the total infections to 59,763.

Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad was quoted by Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, as saying that no additional fatalities were also reported in the last 24 hours and the death toll remained at 408.

The health authorities conducted 3,355 swab tests in the past 24 hours, raising the whole count to 462,704, Dr. Al-Sanad added.

Earlier today, the Health Ministry announced recovery of 652 people from the coronavirus, bringing the tally to 50,339.