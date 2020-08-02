(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2020) Kuwait on Sunday announced 478 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases, bringing the total infections to 67,911.

Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad was quoted by Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, as saying that four additional fatalities were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 457.

The health authorities conducted 2,041 swab tests in the past 24 hours, raising the whole count to 509,561, Dr. Al-Sanad added.

Earlier today, the Health Ministry announced recovery of 688 people from the coronavirus, bringing the tally to 59,213.