UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait's COVID-19 Cases Reaches 67,911

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 06:45 PM

Kuwait's COVID-19 cases reaches 67,911

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2020) Kuwait on Sunday announced 478 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases, bringing the total infections to 67,911.

Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad was quoted by Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, as saying that four additional fatalities were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 457.

The health authorities conducted 2,041 swab tests in the past 24 hours, raising the whole count to 509,561, Dr. Al-Sanad added.

Earlier today, the Health Ministry announced recovery of 688 people from the coronavirus, bringing the tally to 59,213.

Related Topics

Kuwait Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Foreign Minister, Iranian counterpart discuss ..

16 minutes ago

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant a histor ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Pakistan discuss cooperation in labour field

2 hours ago

UAE secures 35% of Japan&#039;s crude oil needs in ..

4 hours ago

Mainland China reports 49 new coronavirus cases

6 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 17.85 million, d ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.