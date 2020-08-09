UrduPoint.com
Kuwait's COVID-19 Cases Reaches 71,713

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

Kuwait's COVID-19 cases reaches 71,713

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2020) Kuwait on Sunday announced 514 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases, bringing the total infections to 71,713.

Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad was quoted by Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, as saying that three additional fatalities were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 478.

The health authorities conducted 3,223 swab tests in the past 24 hours, raising the whole count to 532,353, Dr. Al-Sanad added.

Earlier today, the Health Ministry announced earlier 713 people recovered from the virus to reach a total of 63,519.

