KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2020) Kuwait on Monday announced 687 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases, bringing the total infections to 72,400.

Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad was quoted by Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, as saying that four additional fatalities were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 482.

The health authorities conducted 3,450 swab tests in the past 24 hours, raising the whole count to 535,803, Dr. Al-Sanad added.

Earlier today, the Health Ministry announced that 509 people recovered from the virus to reach a total of 64,028.