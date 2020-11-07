UrduPoint.com
Kuwait's COVID-19 Cases Rise By 742 To 131,205, Deaths By Four

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 09:30 PM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2020) Kuwait's confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 742 to 131,205 with four people having succumbed to the disease raising the death toll to 808 in the past 24 hours, the Kuwaiti Health Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, there are 114 people currently receiving intensive care for the virus out of a total 8,508 patients being hospitalised.

Some 5,278 swab tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of a total of 960,725 so far, added the spokesman.

The official reiterated the strict need to abide by health precautions, urging nationals and expatriates alike that following social distancing rules is the only way to keep the virus at bay.

Earlier, the ministry said 626 people have recovered from the virus, upping the total number of those to have overcome the disease to 121,889.

More Stories From Middle East

