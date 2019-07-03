UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait's Sheikh Jaber Bridge Project, A Gateway Towards Future: Report

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 03:45 PM

Kuwait's Sheikh Jaber Bridge project, a gateway towards future: Report

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2019) In collaboration with the Federation of Arab news Agencies, FANA, the Emirates News Agency, WAM, is presenting KUNA's economic report on the Sheikh Jaber Bridge, a mammoth Kuwaiti and Arab development project with regional development and economic gains.

The bridge, which is considered the world's fourth longest bridge, would positively affect several Arab countries, primarily Iraq and Syria.

Generally speaking, a bridge cannot only act as a geographical connection but also a link for development, welfare and prosperity.

The Sheikh Jaber Bridge would link Kuwait City to the future Silk Road project, which, in turn, would be a significant development landmark in the region.

In May, Kuwait inaugurated the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Project, one of the country's massive projects going down in history as the fourth longest bridge worldwide, used as part of Kuwait's 2035 vision of a residential and investment boom in the northern region.

Sheikh Jaber Bridge shortens the distance between Kuwait City and Subiya area, initially driving 104 kilometres in 90 minutes, to a shortcut of about 37.5 kilometres in less than 30 minutes.

The bridge starts from the intersection of Al-Ghazali Highway with Jamal Abdel Nasser Street at the port of Shuwaikh to Al-Subiya Highway ending at the new Al-Subiya City at northern Al-Joun.

Construction works started on 3rd November, 2013 and were divided into two parts: the first one (Al-Subiya link) cost KD738 million (approximately US$2.

4 billion), covering a low 27-kilometre height bridge, with the main bridge for ships passing to Al-Doha port, across a shipping lane passage that is 120 metres wide, a navigational opening that is 23 metres high.

The second part includes a 4.7 kilometre long Doha highway, with five 725-metre high bridges and a 7.7-kilometre-long sea bridge, three traffic lanes and a safety lane in each direction costing KD165.7 million (about US$ 544 million).

The sea bridge starts from the port of Shuwaikh to the west and passes beside Umm Al-Namel Island to Doha area and then connects to the Doha Highway.

The bridge was built with over 1,500 pillars, a width of about three metres and some of them with a depth of 72 metres at the sea bottom, and the height of the sea is between 9-23 metres.

The project contains the construction of two artificial islands, the first near Kuwait City and the second near the town of Subiya to provide maintenance, emergency services and coast guards patrolling the bay leading to the coast of a length of six kilometres.

Environmentally aware, the utmost structural techniques are applied in order to protect the marine environment in compliance with the standards and regulations implemented studiously by Kuwait's Environment Public Authority.

Related Topics

World Syria Iraq Kuwait Kuwait City Traffic Doha May November From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Arab Silk Road

Recent Stories

South Korean general sacked for failing to detect ..

23 minutes ago

Tennis:Wimbledon results on Wednesday

23 minutes ago

Partnership to help address climate related challe ..

23 minutes ago

Police issue performance report of last month

26 minutes ago

Sukkur MC`s budget session on July 4

26 minutes ago

Unhappy birthday: Hundreds fall sick at Imelda Mar ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.