Kuwaiti CP receives FNC delegation

His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah KUWAIT, (Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, today received a Federal National Council (FNC) delegation, headed by Hamad Ahmed Al Rahoumi, First Deputy Speaker of the FNC, currently visiting Kuwait at the Bayan Palace, in the presence of Marzouq Ali Mohammed Al-Ghanim, Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly.

The FNC delegation was also received today by Al-Ghanim at the headquarters of the Kuwaiti National Assembly, to discuss ways of advancing the partnership between the two parliaments.

Al-Ghanim welcomed the FNC delegation in their second country, Kuwait, stressing that the bilateral ties between the two countries are profound, historic and distinguished, and noting that the visit will help strengthen their relations.

Al Rahoumi thanked Al-Ghanim for the warm welcome and hospitality and conveyed the greetings of Saqr Ghobash, FNC Speaker, and his best wishes to Kuwait and its people.

Al Rahoumi also lauded the close cooperation between the two countries, stressing that the UAE will always support the efforts to reinforce their ties.

Both sides highlighted the key role of parliamentarians and parliamentary diplomacy in promoting communication between countries and peoples and improving relations between parliaments.

They also discussed the ongoing cooperation between the FNC and the Kuwaiti National Assembly in benefitting from parliamentary diplomacy, to achieve parliamentary efficiency and encourage cooperation with major international parliamentary groups.