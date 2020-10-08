Kuwaiti Crown Prince takes oath before parliament

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2020) Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah took oath before the National Assembly on Thursday as Kuwait's Crown Prince, Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, reported.

"I swear by Almighty Allah to respect the Constitution and the laws of the State, to defend the liberties, interests and properties of the people and to safeguard the independence and territorial integrity of the country and be loyal to the Amir," Sheikh Mishal said.

Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah officially named Sheikh Mishal as Crown Prince.

Sheikh Nawaf succeeded the late Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah who passed away on September 29th.