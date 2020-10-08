UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwaiti Crown Prince Takes Oath Before Parliament

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 01:00 PM

Kuwaiti Crown Prince takes oath before parliament

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2020) Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah took oath before the National Assembly on Thursday as Kuwait's Crown Prince, Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, reported.

"I swear by Almighty Allah to respect the Constitution and the laws of the State, to defend the liberties, interests and properties of the people and to safeguard the independence and territorial integrity of the country and be loyal to the Amir," Sheikh Mishal said.

Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah officially named Sheikh Mishal as Crown Prince.

Sheikh Nawaf succeeded the late Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah who passed away on September 29th.

Related Topics

National Assembly Kuwait Independence September

Recent Stories

Nepra approves 0. 83 per unit increase in power ta ..

5 minutes ago

Two-and-a-half year old Zainab raped and killed in ..

32 minutes ago

Assad Says Discussion of Plans to Run in 2021 Pres ..

31 minutes ago

Over 650 Servicemen Extinguishing Fire at Ammuniti ..

32 minutes ago

Two Police Officers Injured in Shooting in Paris S ..

32 minutes ago

Northern firm favourites as National T20 Cup moves ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.