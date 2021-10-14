Kuwaiti Expo 2020 Dubai performances based on values, heritage

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2021) The performances in Kuwait's pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai are based on traditional values and heritage of the Kuwaiti people, the state news agency KUNA quoted an official as saying Thursday.

Head of the Kuwaiti pavilion Dr.

Bader Al-Enizi said in a press release that his country was eager to contribute to the success of Expo 2020 via partaking in various activities and events.

Kuwait's cultural contributions to the event came in musical performances by the Kuwaiti Television Troupe, in addition to artists such as Abdullah Al Ruwaished and others.

On recent participation, he revealed that Kuwait took part in the Sustainable District, which came in line with the State's Vision 2035.