Kuwaiti Finance Minister: Public Debt Law to be approved soon, 90 projects included in new budget

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) Kuwait is expected to achieve economic growth of 2.6 percent in 2025, supported by ongoing financial reform plans, including the introduction of a new tax system, particularly corporate tax, and the imminent approval of the Public Debt Law.

The reforms also include a package of financial regulations aimed at enhancing non-oil revenues and achieving fiscal balance, according to Dr. Noura Suleiman Salem Al-Fassam, Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment of the State of Kuwait.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of Day Zero of the World Government Summit, Al-Fassam reaffirmed Kuwait's commitment to its strategic plan, Vision 2035, which seeks to diversify income sources, enhance the investment environment, and achieve financial sustainability.

She emphasised that the government is pressing ahead with structural reforms to improve public expenditure efficiency and boost financial transparency to ensure strong and sustainable economic growth.

Dr. Al-Fassam revealed that the government has introduced a new general budget comprising more than 90 projects aimed at fostering economic development and stimulating public-private partnerships to promote financial sustainability and drive economic progress.

Regarding future plans, she highlighted Kuwait’s focus on expanding investments in major infrastructure projects, including Mubarak Al Kabeer Port and the new T2 airport terminal, as well as logistics and digital initiatives designed to support digital transformation.

She confirmed that funding for these projects will be sourced through a combination of the general budget and sovereign public debt instruments to ensure sustainable financing and balanced economic growth.

Discussing Kuwait's public debt management strategy, Al-Fassam stressed that the country follows a balanced approach, ensuring that public debt does not exceed 60 percent of gross domestic product in line with global standards.

She added that Kuwait's strong credit rating provides favourable opportunities for borrowing from capital markets under flexible terms. She also underscored the importance of issuing sovereign debt instruments in a well-calibrated manner to support the domestic economy without placing undue strain on the general budget.

Dr. Al-Fassam pointed out that Kuwait’s public debt remains at a low level of approximately 3 percent of GDP, allowing the country to maintain financial flexibility in funding its development projects through public debt instruments.