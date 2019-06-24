UrduPoint.com
Kuwaiti Foreign, Defence Ministers Receive US Special Representative For Iran

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 01:00 AM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Sunday visiting US Special Representative for Iran, Brian Hook.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the strong strategic relations between Kuwait and the US, and latest regional and international developments, according to Kuwait news Agency.

During a press conference held on the sidelines of his visit to Kuwait, Hook said that his talks with the First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad AlSabah, Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti Chief of Staff, dealt with the assessment of the latest attacks by Iran.

Hook stressed that the US aimed at reducing tensions in the region, noting that there are many American agencies working to assess the Iranian threats in the region.

There is high coordination among the concerned parties in the region on this subject, he said, adding that the redeployment of US forces in the region would give more security and stability of the Gulf States.

