Kuwaiti Minister Of Foreign Affairs Receives FNC Delegation

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 10:45 PM

Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs receives FNC delegation

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2021) Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs of Kuwait, received a delegation from the Federal National Council (FNC), headed by Hamad Ahmed Al Rahoumi, First Deputy Speaker of the FNC, which is currently visiting Kuwait.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the strong bilateral relations between the UAE and Kuwait and their leaderships, as well as ways of developing them, to serve the ambitions of their leaders and peoples for further progress and prosperity.

