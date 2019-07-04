Kuwaiti oil barrel down to $62.34 pb

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The price of Kuwaiti oil barrel dropped US$2.28 to reach $62.34 on Wednesday, compared to $64.62 on Tuesday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Thursday

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2019) The price of Kuwaiti oil barrel dropped US$2.28 to reach $62.34 on Wednesday, compared to $64.62 on Tuesday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Thursday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, Brent crude oil rose $1.42 to reach $63.82 upon settlement, as well as the US crude oil barrel which went up $1.09 to reach $57.34.