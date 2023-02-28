Kuwaiti oil price down 29 cents to US$83.11 pb

(@FahadShabbir)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2023) Kuwait's oil barrel went down 29 cents to settle US$83.11 per barrel in Monday's trading, comparing to US$83.40 pb last Friday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Tuesday.

According to Kuwait news Agency (KUNA) in the global market, Brent crude went down 71 cents to settle $82.45 per barrel, the same as the West Texas Intermediate, which went down 64 cents to settle $75.68 pb.

