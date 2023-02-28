UrduPoint.com

Kuwaiti Oil Price Down 29 Cents To US$83.11 Pb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2023 | 12:45 PM

Kuwaiti oil price down 29 cents to US$83.11 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2023) Kuwait's oil barrel went down 29 cents to settle US$83.11 per barrel in Monday's trading, comparing to US$83.40 pb last Friday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Tuesday.

According to Kuwait news Agency (KUNA) in the global market, Brent crude went down 71 cents to settle $82.45 per barrel, the same as the West Texas Intermediate, which went down 64 cents to settle $75.68 pb.

Related Topics

Kuwait Oil Same Market

Recent Stories

Yahsat reports AED1.6 billion revenue, 6% YoY incr ..

Yahsat reports AED1.6 billion revenue, 6% YoY increase in 2022

5 minutes ago
 ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative distributes 5.4 m ..

‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative distributes 5.4 million meals in refugee camps ..

5 minutes ago
 China will contribute to global human rights gover ..

China will contribute to global human rights governance: Chinese FM

5 minutes ago
 CBUAE revokes licence of &#039;Dollar Exchange&#03 ..

CBUAE revokes licence of &#039;Dollar Exchange&#039; house

1 hour ago
 UAE Press commends country&#039;s strides in empow ..

UAE Press commends country&#039;s strides in empowering People of Determination

2 hours ago
 Oklahoma twisters injure 12, leave thousands witho ..

Oklahoma twisters injure 12, leave thousands without power

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.