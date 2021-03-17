Kuwaiti Oil Price Down US$1.66 To Settle At US$67.21 Pb
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 11:30 AM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) The price of Kuwaiti oil went down US$1.66 to US$67.21 per barrel Tuesday as oppose to US$68.87 pb since last Friday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Wednesday.
According to KUNA, the price of the Brent crude down by 49 cent to US$68.39 per barrel, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate, which went down by 59 cents to US$64.80 pb.