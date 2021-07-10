Kuwaiti oil price up $2.40 to $74.30 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2021) The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by US$2.40 to US$74.30 per barrel Friday after being at US$71.90 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Saturday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA), the price of the Brent crude saw an increase by $1.43 to $75.55 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate went up by $1.62 to $74.56 pb.