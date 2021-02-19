Kuwaiti oil price up 50 cents to US$64.05 pb

(@FahadShabbir)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2021) Kuwaiti oil price went up by 50 cents to US$64.05 per barrel on Thursday, as oppose to US$63.55 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Friday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA), the price of the Brent crude went down by 41 cents to $63.93 per barrel, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate, which went down by 62 cents to $60.52 pb.