Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister Meets With NMO Chairman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2025 | 08:30 PM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Kuwait, today received Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO), as part of his official visit to Kuwait.

The meeting, held at the Saad Al-Abdullah academy for Security Sciences, was attended by Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait.

During the discussion, Sheikh Fahad praised the strong and historic ties between the UAE and Kuwait, highlighting their continuous development across various sectors.

He also emphasised the importance of enhanced media cooperation and coordination, noting its key role in supporting joint development efforts and achieving further milestones for both nations.

Al Hamed expressed his appreciation for the deep bilateral relations and their significant progress, particularly in the media sector.

He also drew attention to the UAE's commitment to continued coordination, knowledge exchange, and collaboration in media, ensuring that both countries work towards their shared strategic goals.

