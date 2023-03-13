UrduPoint.com

Kyndryl Joins UAE Ministry Of Economy’s NextGenFDI Programme

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Kyndryl joins UAE Ministry of Economy's NextGenFDI Programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2023) Kyndryl, the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, has joined the UAE Ministry of Economy's NextGenFDI Programme, which aims to attract digitally enabled businesses from all over the world and provide them with the necessary market entry fundamentals to launch and scale their operations within the UAE.

The news follows the recent announcement in February that nine more companies would join the NextGenFDI Programme.

Headquartered in New York, Kyndryl serves thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries and has been operational in the UAE from day one of its global launch in November 2021.

Today, it supports the mission-critical IT infrastructures of the UAE’s leading airlines, including Etihad Airways, financial institutions, government entities, healthcare providers, national oil companies, business conglomerates and more. The company aims to play an essential role in supporting the growth of the UAE’s knowledge-driven economy.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said, “The NextGenFDI Programme continues to go from strength to strength.

Kyndryl’s decision to deepen their presence in the UAE is another ringing endorsement of our pro-business ecosystem, and also an important step in our development as a world-class hub for innovation. We look forward to supporting Kyndryl’s regional ambitions and harnessing their market-leading expertise as we develop the industries of the future.”

In response to joining the programme, Xerxes Cooper, President of Strategic Markets, Kyndryl, commented, “We are honoured to join the UAE Ministry of Economy’s NextGenFDI Programme and look forward to working with the Ministry of Economy and Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi. We applaud the UAE’s strategic focus on placing digital transformation at the heart of its national strategy, and promoting the role of technology in reimagining society and enabling human progress.”

Launched in 2022, NextGenFDI aims to support the growth of the nation’s knowledge-driven economy by enabling rapid incorporation processes to speed up licensing, facilitating the issuance of bulk or golden visas, accelerating banking services, and providing commercial and residential lease incentives for advanced technology companies seeking to relocate to the UAE.

