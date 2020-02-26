UrduPoint.com
Kyowa Kirin’s GCC Headquarters Opens At Dubai Healthcare City

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 06:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2020) Kyowa Kirin International, a subsidiary of Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., the global Japan-based specialty pharmaceutical company, today opened its new regional representative office in the UAE.

Dr. Amin Hussein El Amiri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Public Health Policy and Licencing and Vice President of the Higher Committee of Drug Registration and Pricing in the Ministry of Health and Prevention officially inaugurated the office at Dubai Healthcare City.

The opening was also attended by Dr Ramadan al Blooshi CEO Dubai Healthcare City, Dr Akima Umezawa, Consul General of Japan to the UAE in addition to Toshifumi Mikayama, Director of the board, Senior Managing Executive Officer at Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., as well as Abdul Mullick, President of Kyowa Kirin International PLC, whose focus is on Europe, the middle East and Africa.

Toshifumi Mikayama said, "As a pharmaceutical company we have a vital public role to play in saving lives and improving the quality of life of patients worldwide. The launch of Kyowa Kirin’s operations in the UAE reflects the global expansion of the company aiming to put smiles on the faces of as many patients as possible all over the world, including patients in the Middle East.

"Japan and the UAE have traditionally enjoyed excellent bilateral relations with trade volumes growing year on year.

Due to its positive investor-friendly economy and policies, the UAE will be a strategic partner as part of our global expansion under the One Kyowa Kirin banner to further the reach of our portfolio of innovations in in the core therapeutic areas of oncology nephrology and immunology to secure long-term regional growth in the Middle East," added Mikayama.

Abdul Mullick, President of Kyowa Kirin International PLC also noted, "The inauguration of our new headquarters for the region represents a key milestone in the company’s efforts to contribute to the health and wellbeing of people around the world. The UAE is a role model in attracting multinational businesses due to its business-friendly environment, excellent infrastructure, good quality of life and openness to trade, capital, and labour flows."

The UAE's pharmaceutical market value reached US$1.51 billion in 2011 and increased at a CAGR of 13.2 percent to $2.20 billion in 2014. According to the briefing, 'Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape in the UAE - 2020', the market value is expected to increase further to $6.74 billion by 2023.

Myriam Hakim, Kyowa Kirin International’s General Manager for the GCC, said, "Our new office opening reflects our growing commitment to the country and the wider region as a whole."

