Kyrgyz President Receives Emirati Delegation Led By Suhail Al Mazrouei

Thu 09th September 2021 | 06:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2021) Sadyr Japarov, President of Kyrgyzstan, received an Emirati delegation led by Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, to discuss a range of issues of mutual concern in the areas of the economy, commerce, energy, tourism, agriculture and logistics, as well as ways of boosting the cooperation between the UAE and Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, Japarov extended his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, noting his keenness to encourage visits between their officials and reinforce overall cooperation.

Kyrgyzstan is interested in improving its relations with the UAE and collaborating in development, investment and economic projects, he added.

During the reception organised for the Emirati delegation, which was attended by several government officials and heads of major Emirati companies, Al Mazrouei conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their best wishes to Kyrgyzstan.

Al Mazrouei then stressed the strong relations between the two friendly countries, highlighting their growing cooperation that led to their joint prosperity and sustainable development and noting his keenness to enhance the coordination between their governments.

