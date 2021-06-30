Kyrgyz Prime Minister meets Al Maktoum Foundation delegation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2021) Ulugbek Maripov, Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, met in his office in the capital Bishkek yesterday, a delegation from the Al Maktoum Foundation, headed by Mirza Al Sayegh, Member of the board of Trustees of the foundation.

The meeting discussed cooperation in the fields of education and social development in the context of the charitable and humanitarian efforts undertaken by the Al Maktoum Foundation since its inception. The Kyrgyz Prime Minister was briefed on several development projects supported by the foundation in the Republic of Kyrgyzstan.

Abdilatif Jumabaev, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the UAE, attended the meeting.

Commenting on the meeting, Al Sayegh, said, "The meeting discussed the launch of three development projects such as the construction of a lower and upper Primary education school of 12 classes, establishing a centre for sewing clothes to benefit widows and divorcees as well as elderly women with no source of income, and serving Ramadan Iftar.

Al Sayegh praised the warm reception accorded to the delegation of the foundation by the Kyrgyz Government, especially the prime minister, and for facilitating the launch of the said projects.

He noted that the launch of all of these projects had been ordered by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and sanctioned by his son Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Al Maktoum Foundation.

The Kyrgyz Prime Minister commended the visiting delegation and the outstanding relationships between the UAE and the Kyrgyz Republic. He hailed the projects undertaken by the foundation in his country and others run all over the world. In particular, he praised the support of the foundation to the projects of the Ministry of Education and Sciences, Ministry of Health and Community Development, and the Ministry of Investment Development.