Kyrgyzstan Lifts Curfew And State Of Emergency

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 10th May 2020 | 03:45 PM

Kyrgyzstan lifts curfew and state of emergency

BISHKEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2020) The government of Kyrgyzstan said on Sunday that it will end the toughest restrictions it introduced to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, such as curfews, and allow certain businesses to reopen from Monday.

According to Reuters, the former Soviet republic will in the meantime keep in place lockdown regulations barring travel between provinces, the cabinet said.

Among the businesses allowed to reopen from 11th May are providers of maintenance, cleaning and financial services, lawyers, property and tourist agents, as well as some non-food retailers.

Kyrgyzstan, which borders China, has confirmed 1,002 COVID-19 cases, of which 12 have died and 675 people have recovered.

