Kyrgyzstan opens its first miniature museum

BISHKEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2021) Kyrgyzstan has opened an interactive museum of miniatures and culture of the Kyrgyz people in the Supara Ethno-Complex, Bishkek.

Kyrgyz National news Agency Kabar has quoted General Director of the Supara Group Janylsynzat Turganbayeva as saying that the pride of the museum is models of Village of Crafts, Great Nomadic Village and Kok Boru in the form of miniatures made of polymer clay, which were created for the first time in Kyrgyzstan.

"Each visitor of the museum will be familiarised with greatness of our ancestors, and will be able to make a wish, grind wheat in the river mill and play national games," she said.

In addition, the director noted that the peculiarity of the museum is not only the presence of the exhibition hall, but also other objects located on the territory of the ethno-complex.

"Each visitor will be able to touch the exhibits and experience all the charms of the life of the ancient Kyrgyz," explained Turganbayeva.

The opening of the museum was attended by first lady of the Kyrgyz Republic Aigul Zhaparova, former president of the Kyrgyz Republic Roza Otunbayeva, poetess Roza Aitmatova and many others.