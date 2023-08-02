Open Menu

La Teste-de-Buch Racecourse To Host Two Al Wathba Stallions Races Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 02:30 PM

LA TESTE-DE-BUCH, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2023) The La Teste-de-Buch Racecourse in France is set to host two Al Wathba Stallions races on Thursday, featuring 24 horses, as part of the 15th edition of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Flat Racing Festival.

Offering a €20,000 prize, the first race will feature a field of 7 horses, aged 4 and above, competing across a 1,600-metre.

Meanwhile, the second race will take place on a 2,200-metre track, with 17 horses, aged 4 and above, competing for a €18,000 prize.

The Al Wathba Stallions event is being held in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, to support horse owners and breeders across the world and encourage them to take care of Arabian horses.

