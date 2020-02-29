UrduPoint.com
Laboratory Tests Confirm 167 Quarantine Contacts Free Of COVID-19: Department Of Health - Abu Dhabi

Laboratory tests confirm 167 quarantine contacts free of COVID-19: Department of Health - Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Feb, 2020) The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, DoH-AD affirmed that laboratory tests conducted for 167 cases of quarantined contacts of two cases of Coronavirus, COVID-19, announced on Thursday, have returned negative.

In a statement this evening, the DoH-AD said,'' It is still monitoring the condition of the remaining cases of contacts, whom lab test findings will be available within the next few hours.'' In collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and other competent authorities, the DoH-AD has applied precautionary quarantine and preventive measures on all participants in the UAE Tour and placed them in hotels on Yas Island for testing.

The health authorities are still monitoring the health condition of the contacts to ensure safety of the community,'' the statement added.

