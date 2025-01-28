Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD Forge Partnership To Shape Future Leaders
Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) has received a commitment of over US$1 million from the Laidlaw Foundation to establish a landmark partnership - the first of its kind in the middle East and North Africa (MENA). The Laidlaw Scholars Programme at NYUAD is dedicated to developing the next generation of global leaders.
The programme will launch with its first cohort in spring 2026, offering selected undergraduates an immersive two-year experience.
A combination of leadership development and training, an experiential research project, and a community-based work experience, this comprehensive programme empowers real-world impact. Students also join a global network of over 2,500 Laidlaw Scholars from leading institutions around the world.
“Partnering with the exceptional NYU Abu Dhabi enables us to extend the geographical reach, cultural richness, and global impact of the Laidlaw leadership and research scholarship programme,” said Susanna Kempe, CEO of Laidlaw Foundation.
Fabio Piano, Vice Chancellor of NYU Abu Dhabi, said, “We are honoured to partner with the Laidlaw Foundation in our shared mission to build a diverse and inclusive community of ethical leaders.”
He added, “This collaboration reflects our commitment to empowering young individuals from all backgrounds to unite in building a global society, preparing them to lead with purpose and integrity.”
NYUAD is the first university in the MENA region to join the prestigious Laidlaw Scholars Network, which comprises 20 leading universities across Europe, North America, and Asia.
Members of the network include the University of Oxford, the London school of Economics, Imperial College, Columbia University, Cornell University, Brown University, and the University of Hong Kong among others.
