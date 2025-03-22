Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2025) Landmark Group announced its contribution of AED5 million to the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the poor and needy.

Landmark Group’s contribution is part of the widespread response to the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, an initiative of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) that aims to honour fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name.

The campaign promotes the values of honouring parents, compassion, and solidarity and helps strengthen the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work, while further establishing the concept of charitable endowments.

Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman of Landmark Group, praised the Fathers' Endowment as a generous initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, enabling everyone to contribute to improving the lives of less fortunate communities through sustainable healthcare.

She noted the UAE community's exemplary generosity and commitment to helping those in need, adding, “We are honoured to continue to be part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives’ efforts towards uplifting vulnerable populations globally.

It is inspiring to see the UAE community, that Landmark Group is an active member of, getting behind this initiative and embracing the Ramadan spirit of giving.”

The Fathers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call centrevia the toll-free number (800 4999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Father” to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500) for Etisalat by e& and du users.

Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

