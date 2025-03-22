Open Menu

Landmark Group Contributes AED5 Million To Fathers’ Endowment Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2025 | 01:45 PM

Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2025) Landmark Group announced its contribution of AED5 million to the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the poor and needy.

Landmark Group’s contribution is part of the widespread response to the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, an initiative of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) that aims to honour fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name.

The campaign promotes the values of honouring parents, compassion, and solidarity and helps strengthen the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work, while further establishing the concept of charitable endowments.

Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman of Landmark Group, praised the Fathers' Endowment as a generous initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, enabling everyone to contribute to improving the lives of less fortunate communities through sustainable healthcare.

She noted the UAE community's exemplary generosity and commitment to helping those in need, adding, “We are honoured to continue to be part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives’ efforts towards uplifting vulnerable populations globally.

It is inspiring to see the UAE community, that Landmark Group is an active member of, getting behind this initiative and embracing the Ramadan spirit of giving.”

The Fathers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call centrevia the toll-free number (800 4999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Father” to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500) for Etisalat by e& and du users.

Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

Related Topics

Prime Minister Poor UAE Dubai Bank Rashid SMS From Million Ramadan

Recent Stories

Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers ..

Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

1 minute ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at intern ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at international conference to ensure s ..

16 minutes ago
 Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024

Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024

2 hours ago
 Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025

5 hours ago
Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decis ..

Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decision over Lockheed

11 hours ago
 RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International ..

Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International official

12 hours ago
 2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports

2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports

12 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasi ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasion of Ramadan

12 hours ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi continues receiving Ramadan well-w ..

Hamad Al Sharqi continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East