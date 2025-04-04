Landmines Plague Area Equal To 300,000 Football Fields In Iraq
Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2025 | 11:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2025) BAGHDAD, 4th April, 2025 (WAM) – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) reported that landmines and explosive remnants of war (ERW) contaminate an estimated 2,100 square kilometres of Iraqi land, a devastating area comparable to nearly 300,000 football fields.
The contamination, resulting from conflicts including the Iran-Iraq War and the 2014–2017 campaign against Daesh, continues to endanger civilians, displace families, restrict farmland access, and delay reconstruction efforts.
The ICRC recorded 78 casualties from landmines and ERW between 2023 and 2024. In early 2025, three students were killed in an explosion in Abu Al-Khasib, Basra.
Marking the International Day for Mine Awareness on April 4, the ICRC, in a statement today, called for increased efforts to reduce contamination and support mine-affected communities. Clearance operations continue in cooperation with national authorities and humanitarian partners.
Recent Stories
Landmines plague area equal to 300,000 football fields in Iraq
Orphan care religious duty: Muslim Council of Elders
UAE to vaccinate 90% of girls aged 13–14 against HPV by 2030
Austrian economists suggest notable dent to economy due to new US tariffs
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab pays tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto
Balochistan to be freed from terrorism: Sarfaraz Bugti
SP Pari Gul vows transparency, swift action in heinous crime cases
Death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto observed in Kurram
350 illegal Afghan Nationals reach KP from Punjab
Reconstruction or relocation of BISE Hyderabad's building recommended
Pakistan, US discuss energy cooperation and sustainable development
DPO holds open court in Chiniot, assures citizens of prompt solution to problems
More Stories From Middle East
-
Landmines plague area equal to 300,000 football fields in Iraq6 minutes ago
-
Orphan care religious duty: Muslim Council of Elders6 minutes ago
-
UAE to vaccinate 90% of girls aged 13–14 against HPV by 20306 minutes ago
-
India pledges to be “first responder” to natural disasters in Bay of Bengal21 minutes ago
-
Austrian economists suggest notable dent to economy due to new US tariffs36 minutes ago
-
Minister of Family led UAE delegation to 69th Session of the UN Commission on Status of Women2 hours ago
-
EU, IOM agree to enhance joint partnerships, cooperation3 hours ago
-
19 civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Khan Younis, dozens more injured3 hours ago
-
Special Olympics launches landmark research agenda at Global Disability Summit, calls for closing kn ..3 hours ago
-
Cholera should not be killing anyone in 21st century: WHO3 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Grand Kingfish Championship attracts 2,100 fishermen4 hours ago
-
UAE concludes term of representation of Arab Group in IPU with landmark achievements4 hours ago