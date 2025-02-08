Landslide In China Buries 10 Homes, Over 30 People Missing
Chengdu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2025) The Chinese Ministry of Emergency Management announced that a landslide struck Jinping Village in Sichuan Province early this morning, burying 10 homes and leaving more than 30 people missing.
According to China Central Television (CCTV), the Chinese government issued urgent directives to intensify search and rescue operations, emphasizing the need to minimize casualties and enhance on-site monitoring to prevent secondary disasters.
In a swift response, the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Ministry of Emergency Management activated emergency protocols and dispatched teams to the scene to oversee rescue efforts. The local government elevated its emergency response to the highest level, while the National Development and Reform Commission allocated 50 million Yuan to support the restoration of infrastructure and public services in the affected areas.
Additionally, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management announced an extra 30 million yuan in disaster relief funds. Rescue teams comprising 345 personnel, 101 vehicles, and 8 search dogs were deployed, alongside specialized teams to assist in locating the missing.
As of 6:00 PM local time, around 200 people had been evacuated from the affected area, and two individuals were rescued without serious injuries. Search and rescue operations remain ongoing.
