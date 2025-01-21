Landslide kills 16 in Indonesia

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) A landslide in Indonesia's Central Java city of Pekalongan killed 16 people and injured 10, an official at the country's disaster mitigation agency said on Tuesday.

The landslide was triggered by heavy rains in the area since Monday, agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said.

Authorities are now searching for three missing people, he added.

The disaster agency warned residents that rain was expected to continue over the next few days.

