Landslide Kills 16 In Indonesia
Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2025 | 02:00 PM
JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) A landslide in Indonesia's Central Java city of Pekalongan killed 16 people and injured 10, an official at the country's disaster mitigation agency said on Tuesday.
The landslide was triggered by heavy rains in the area since Monday, agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said.
Authorities are now searching for three missing people, he added.
The disaster agency warned residents that rain was expected to continue over the next few days.
Recent Stories
“For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Kareena, lashing out photographers
M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2025
Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhafra
ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative
Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 international companies in 2024
TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland
ADNOC Distribution partners with Emerge to power Abu Dhabi stations with solar e ..
27 injured in 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Taiwan island
Relay For Life 2025 returns to inspire hope for cancer awareness
Punjab medical colleges: First selection list out, cutoff hits 94.36%
ADNOC Gas, EWEC partner to support UAE’s energy transformation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 20255 minutes ago
-
Landslide kills 16 in Indonesia6 minutes ago
-
Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhafra6 minutes ago
-
Egypt’s Civil Aviation Minister, UAE delegation discuss boosting cooperation6 minutes ago
-
Fire at ski resort in Türkiye leaves 10 dead, 32 injured51 minutes ago
-
ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative1 hour ago
-
Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 international companies in 20241 hour ago
-
TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland1 hour ago
-
ADNOC Distribution partners with Emerge to power Abu Dhabi stations with solar energy1 hour ago
-
27 injured in 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Taiwan island2 hours ago
-
Mineral Garden Exhibition: Brazilian artist reimagines mining waste as art in Abu Dhabi2 hours ago
-
Relay For Life 2025 returns to inspire hope for cancer awareness3 hours ago