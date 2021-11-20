UrduPoint.com

Landslide Kills Four In Indonesia's Central Java Province

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 10:15 AM

Landslide kills four in Indonesia&#039;s Central Java province

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2021) A landslide killed four people and injured another in Indonesia's Central Java province overnight, dpa reported.

A torrent of mud slammed into several homes in Banjarnegara district late Friday following heavy rain, the Indonesian disaster management agency said on Saturday.

In 2014, more than 100 people were killed in a similar landslide in the same district.

Floods and landslides are common during the rainy season in Indonesia, which typically runs from October to March.

