Largest dental conference in world ‘AEEDC Dubai 2020’ to begin on 4th February

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2020) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, and President of the Dubai Health Authority, DHA, the 24th edition of the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition, AEEDC Dubai, will be held from 4th to 6th February, 2020, to impart the most up-to-date knowledge and explore the latest advances, new innovations and scientific breakthroughs in the field of dentistry.

Running under the theme "education and Innovation Transfer", the three-day premier dental conference and exhibition will be held at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The AEEDC Dubai 2020 Conference and Exhibition is expected to attract more than 55,000 visitors and participants from 155 countries and witness the participation of 167 speakers from across the globe.

This year exhibition will witness the participation of over 4,000 international brands displayed by 3,000 international exhibiting companies.

The 24th edition of AEEDC Dubai will witness the 2nd edition of "AEEDC Dubai stars", featuring many panel discussions on life and dentistry, attracting the participation of key figures, celebrities, and influencers.

With the aim of celebrating the outstanding scientific achievements of dentistry professionals and inspiring the next generation of dentistry students, AEEDC Dubai 2020 will feature the 11th annual AEEDC Dubai Student Competition, attracting a number of dental students from many leading colleges and universities in the region.

AEEDC Dubai Awards 2020 will felicitate the most inspiring dental personalities and industry professionals, in many categories such as the "Young Researcher Award", "Best Stand Design Award", "Best Stand Activities Award", "Excellence in Clinical Product/Equipment Award", "Best Clinical Photo Award" and "AEEDC Dubai 2020 Best Speaker" award.

AEEDC Dubai is organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of INDEX Holding.