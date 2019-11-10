Largest-ever ADIPEC opens in Abu Dhabi tomorrow

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2019) The world’s most influential oil and gas exhibition and conference, the largest-ever Abu Dhabi Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), opens Monday, 11 November. As a global platform for industry best-practice and innovation, ADIPEC will set the agenda for the future of the energy, oil and gas sector. Over four days, the event will welcome more than 150,000 attendees from 167 countries, including senior decision-makers and industry thought leaders.

First held in 1984, ADIPEC’s continuing success is built on constant evolution. For 2019, the highly regarded strategic conference programme is being restructured as ‘Oil and Gas 4.0’, referencing the ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’ and highlighting the impact of digitalisation and emerging technologies on the sector. World-renowned speakers at ‘Oil and Gas 4.0’ will include Condoleezza Rice, the former United States Secretary of State; General (Ret.) David Petraeus, Chairman of the KKR Global Institute; and Sebastian Thrun, CEO of KittyHawk and Founder of the Google X Lab.

ADIPEC’s exhibition halls will provide a showcase for 2,200 exhibiting companies exhibiting across 160,000 gross sqm of floorspace, including the waterfront Offshore and Marine Exhibition. Demonstrating the event’s international reach, exhibitors will include 35 National Oil Companies, and 16 International Oil Companies, a combined 12 percent increase, along with 23 national pavilions.

"The dramatic changes we see not just in oil and gas operations, but across business and economics as a whole, mean ADIPEC is more important than ever as a global meeting point for the industry’s leading thinkers and decision makers," said Christopher Hudson, President – dmg events, which organises ADIPEC.

"Year-by-year, ADIPEC has evolved to reach record numbers of attendees, exhibitors, and conference delegates. Exhibitors can source new business, thought leaders can exchange knowledge, and firms can develop the next generation of talent. Through ADIPEC, Abu Dhabi is unlocking new value in oil and gas."

Professional development and talent acquisition remain important elements within ADIPEC, ensuring the event’s relevance across all level of the industry.

In total, more than 10,400 delegates and 1,000 speakers are set to participate in more than 160 conference sessions. This includes 123 sessions in the technical conference programme, supporting working oil and gas professionals. Organisers have seen a record number of 3,652 abstract submissions for the technical conference, which marks a 29 percent year-on-year growth. The prestigious ADIPEC Awards are also experiencing increased interest, receiving more than 600 entries for 2019, a 33 percent increase from around 450 nominations in 2018. Supporting the workforce of the future, the Young ADIPEC Programme will enable the oil and gas industry to engage with and inspire the youth of today.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and supported by the UAE Ministry of Energy, the Abu Dhabi Chamber, and the Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority, ADIPEC will take place from 11 to 14 November, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).