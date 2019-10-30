Largest-ever tranche of terrorist financial networks designated by Gulf-US partnership

WASHINGTON, D.C., (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2019) A coordinated action by member countries of the Terrorist Financing Targeting Centre, TFTC, today announced the designation of 25 targets associated with the Iranian regime’s terror-support networks.

According to a statement released by the US Department of the Treasury, the coordinated action "represents the largest-ever tranche of targets designated by Gulf countries as part of the TFTC partnership."

According to the TFTC, the 25 targets provide financial support to paramilitary proxy actors that utilise violent tactics and spur heightened conflict throughout the middle East and North Africa region.

The targets comprise a vast network of businesses that employ shell companies conducting a multibillion-dollar system of corporate dealings across the Middle East and Europe.

In 2018, these entities and individuals were previously designated by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control, OFAC, as Specially Designated Global Terrorists, SDGTs.